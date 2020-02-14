DUBAI: The Iraqi calligrapher Wissam Shawkat sits quietly in a café in Dubai and patiently explains the subtleties of Arabic calligraphy.

“The letters are separated in Latin,” he says. “In Arabic, the word is connected so that many ligatures are created and the script is given a nice level. One of the reasons why Arabic calligraphy is beautiful is because of this type of flow and connection. “

Calligraphy is a combination of art, practice, patience and passion and is at the heart of both Arabic and Islamic identity. It is valued for its beauty, clarity and harmony and has been improved and developed over the millennia.

Its origins lie in the preservation of the Koran and the Islamic conquests of the 7th and 8th centuries AD, which spread both Islam and the Arabic language in North Africa and on the Iberian Peninsula. It would eventually blossom into its current system of discipline and elegance during the Islamic Golden Age.

“I think Arabs – or Muslims – see calligraphy as an identity,” says Shawkat, who is interested in the graphic element of calligraphy. “This is the only thing that is pure for us. That’s the reality. “

The art of Arabic calligraphy developed from two main styles: Naskh and Kufic. Kufic comes from the Iraqi city of Kufa in or around the 7th century AD and is the earliest example of a universal calligraphic style. Defined by its long vertical lines, pronounced angularity and proportional dimensions, it became the preferred script for the transcription of the Koran. Due to its geometric construction, it is also particularly suitable for architectural decoration.

The art of Arabic calligraphy developed from two main styles: Naskh and Kufic. (Supplied)

Over time, other variations of Kufic emerged, with braided, flourishing, and square Kufic embodying the development of a calligraphic style. The style of a particular script was primarily determined by how it should be used. In the Fatimid era, forms of flourishing kufic were developed to decorate ceramics or architecture. Naskh – which is smaller and rounder – was a preferred script for administrative documents. Others, such as the highly stylized Diwani, were developed during the Ottoman period for correspondence in court to prevent counterfeiting.

It was Ibn Muqla, an official of the Abbasid caliphate who codified the principles of calligraphy. The writing system he developed reflected an association with the divine and ensured that the letters of a particular script were related. This was achieved by specifying the rhomboid point (created by the tip of a calligraphy qalam) and the length of the aleph (the first letter of the Arabic alphabet), which are used to calculate the size of all letters. This codified system still applies today and has been applied to six calligraphic scripts: Naskh, Muhaqqaq, Rayhani, Thuluth, Ruqʿah and Tawqi. For example, the height of the Aleph measures eight points in Muhaqqaq, seven in Thuluth and six in Tawqi.

In the years and centuries after Ibn Muqla’s death, his work was refined by Ibn Al-Bawwab and Yaqut Al-Mustasimi, who both spent most of their lives in Baghdad. The former produced an estimated 64 copies of the Quran, the most famous of which is now in the Chester Beatty Library in Dublin. Al-Mustasimi, who served as secretary to the last Abbasid caliph and survived the Mongolian dismissal of Baghdad in 1258, was the last of the great medieval calligraphers. It was he who replaced the straight qalam with an oblique cut, resulting in a more refined and elegant font.

“After the Mughal invasion of Baghdad, some of Yaqut Al-Mustasimi’s students moved to Iran and Turkey,” said Shawkat. “Calligraphy was taught and learned from student to student, and there was a calligrapher named Sheikh Hamdullah who is considered the father of the Turkish school. He is the person who, I would say, has taken over the work of Ibn Muqla, Ibn Al-Bawwab and Al-Mustasimi and has started to improve it. “

Calligraphy peaked under the Ottomans, says Basma Hamdy, an Egyptian designer, educator, and author of Khatt: Egypt’s Calligraphic Landscape. They invented or perfected various styles, including Ruqʿah, with their straight lines and simple curves developed from quick handwriting and diwani, which was mainly used for court documents to ensure confidentiality.

“All of these scripts really evolved during the Ottoman era, and we calligraphers look at these people when we look at the best examples of calligraphy,” said Shawkat, who works primarily with Thuluth and Jeli Diwani. “At the end of the 18th century or at the beginning of the 19th century, calligraphy stopped because everyone believed:” It is. This is the high point. “

Basma Hamdy is an Egyptian designer, educator and author of “Khatt: Egypt’s Calligraphic Landscape”.

Although the printing and digitization of Arabic script led to a later decline in demand for beautifully rendered calligraphy, it remains central to Arabic culture. It was welcomed by designers and architects and found new expression in the calligraphic graffiti of street artists like eL Seed and Yazan Halwani as well as modern art movements like Hurufiyya. In Egypt, where calligraphy is an important part of the country’s visual culture, calligraphers have been responsible for creating signs, advertisements and film posters since the beginning of the 20th century. Brands are also increasingly relying on calligraphy.

“I am happy that calligraphy in design, advertising and popular culture is making a comeback,” says Hamdy. “My only concern is the lack of awareness of its shapes such as proportions and script grammar (correct formal positioning). I find that nostalgia for certain forms of Arabic script – like Ruqʿah, a shorthand that is often associated with Egyptian posters and advertisements – replaces the need to respect the proportions, rules, and guidelines that have taken centuries to perfect. I have often seen very bad examples of fonts and fonts used in Arabic series, advertisements, conferences, etc. More awareness of the importance of form and respect for the beauty of the script needs to be created. “

This awareness of proportions and shapes is central to any debate about the modern or future use of Arabic calligraphy. Do you defend the classic tradition and adhere strictly to the form? Or is there room for modernization and the development of new scripts? Should calligraphy – which has no rules and requires no formal training – be spoken in the same breath as calligraphy? And where does modern writing fit into the debate with its experimental game and its violations of the rules?

“When you think of all the different calligraphy styles, these styles evolved at a certain point and were considered revolutionary for the previous ones,” says Shawkat, who invented his own screenplay Al Wissam in 2004. If you study calligraphy really well and understand how as things develop, you can come up with something new. Everything should develop. But to break the rules, master them first.

“I would like to see more traditional calligraphers who are open to the idea of ​​the evolution of calligraphy,” he continues. “Do as I do. Take a script, add it, and create a new form, understanding the past. Because this script, which is between your hands, has now arrived because someone is doing this job many years. You took it and developed it, and then you think, “Ok, it has reached perfection.” But no. Nothing can achieve perfection. There is room for evolution. “