Fifty years ago today, on February 13, 1970 (a Friday, of course), Heavy Metal was definitely born with the release of Black Sabbath’s self-titled debut album. From the fearsome bell and the tritone riff of the first title track to the powerful grooves by N.I.B. and the bluesy heaviness of Behind The Wall Of Sleep immediately marked Sabbath as unlike the contemporaries in Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, and Uriah Heep, and drew a line in the sand that would take nearly five decades of heaviness to follow.

In a word, the Sabbath was darker and darker than anyone else. The bell that announced the start of the album, the wind, the rain, Tony Iommi’s evil riff – no one was in contact with the dark side like Sabbath.

“We used to rehearse across the street from a movie theater and one day Tony said,” Isn’t it funny how people pay money to get scared shit in a movie theater? “Ozzy recalls.” Why don’t we make creepy music? “Our mood came out of it.”

It wasn’t just in music. The band’s name comes from the 1963 Boris Karloff film of the same name (“If we had called ourselves The Nice Blokes or something, nobody would have paid attention to us!” Cries bassist Geezer Butler) while they prefer black clothes gave them a darker aura than other bands.

It was a picture that quickly gained speed and even influenced ideas where the band had no say. The intro of the album was the idea of ​​studio staff members added to the band without knowledge, while the band was the first to know about the inverted cross and the Gothic poetry in the album case when they received their copies after being given by one staff member a record label had been devised to bring the band’s mood home.

For the band itself, the darkness was more a balance to life than something to jump into. The writer Geezer calls Black Sabbath with his texts of an encounter with Satan “A warning story against Satanism”, while Ozzy explains that N.I.B. comes from the thought that drummer Bill Ward’s beard looked like a pen. “It was never Nativity In Black, as some people say,” he giggles, “I never would have known what the damned Nativity In Black means!”

Whether they were serious or not, Sabbath’s music on this album seized something that would strike a chord for generations to come. It was a new kind of heaviness. One that persists to this day. Happy Birthday Black Sabbath.