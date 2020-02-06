Advertisement

How much disadvantage was it to lose the engagement of 4-star SDE prince Umanmielen to the soccer football recruitment class in 2020?

The biggest defeat for the Texas football recruitment class in 2020 on February 5, National Signing Day, was the four-star end to Manor’s strong defensive, Prince Umanmielen. Umanmielen was once involved in the 2020 recruitment class in Texas. But he reopened his recruitment in mid-2019 regular season and never returned it to Texas.

The Texas Longhorns football program had four major goals that were to lead to National Signing Day for 2020 recruitment class. One of them signed up for the four-star recipient / athlete Kelvontay Dixon from Carthage in the late hours of the night before the national day of signing, but the other three waited until February 5 to deliver their promises.

But Umanmielen gave the Longhorns bad news on National Signing Day. He passed the Longhorns to fulfill his obligation and signed a letter of intent with head coach Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators.

The last set of 247Sports Crystal Ball Predictions gave the Baylor Bears an edge over the Gators or Longhorns. All expert crystal ball predictions were either in favor of Baylor or “undecided”.

Baylor and Texas appeared to be the two clear favorites that sparked Umanmielen’s commitment on the way to National Signing Day. But perhaps the commitment and commitment of four-star defender Alfred Collins from Cedar Creek to Texas Umanmielen forced them to look elsewhere.

The good news about losing Umanmielen’s commitment to the Longhorns is that the announcement of its lifting has already been hit pretty hard. Herman and the recently hired defensive coordinator Chris Ash have had to prepare for a while. They made up for it by taking the four-star Highland Park in front of linebacker / edge rusher Prince Dorbah, the four-star defensive tackle Vernon Broughton and the three-star defensive tackle Sawyer Goram-Welch Took contract.

Perhaps the Longhorns between Goram-Welch and the three-star Lone Star have found two great three-star signers outside of linebacker Jaylan Ford. Goram-Welch was turned over by head coach Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State Cowboys, and Ford was taken over by head coach Kyle Whittingham and the Utah Utes. The Longhorns did well to improve the top seven places in this class by killing both Goram-Welch and Ford. This has helped mitigate the loss of umanmielen.

Where Umanmielen will really hurt is one of their stronger defense goals. Texas will lose the strong combination of Ta’Quon Graham and Marqez Bimage after the 2020 season. Replacing it with the combination of Collins and Umanmielen would have been huge.

Princely stands at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, which is slightly shorter and lighter than Collins. But both are huge defense targets that don’t need to be overly weighty before they play a significant role in Forty Acres.

At least Umanmielen, who plays with Florida, does not mean that he will soon face the Longhorns on the other side of the ball year after year. In terms of Umanmielen’s commitment, Longhorn’s fans prefer Baylor to land with Florida.

And the National Signing Day went as well as possible for the Longhorns, having lost umaniels since signing Collins. You have lost a four-star defensive game with a strong side and replaced it with another one that is more substantial and performs much better in the recruitment rating.

