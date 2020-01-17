How Bad Boys for Life builds mid-credits scene Bad Boys 4

advertisement

After years of waiting, Bad boys for life finally came to the cinemas this weekend. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunite as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett for the first time since Bad Boys II released? If the mid-credits scene from the last part of the franchise offer is a clue, Sony has big plans for the future as it soon becomes a family affair Bad guys 4,

Warning: massive spoiler ahead for Bad boys for life leads in Bad guys 4, Those who haven’t seen the movie yet and want to clean up should return now. If that’s out of the way, we’ll go to Bad boys for life Breakdown of the scene in the credits. The end of the film looks a lot going under. We find that Mike conceived a child with one of the film’s main opponents, Isabel Aretas (Kate del Castillo). Her son Armando (Jacob Scipio) is Mike’s long-lost son. Armando is not aware of this fact, which is why he had no concerns about killing Mike and knocking out so many of his friends and loved ones throughout the film.

However, everything is revealed during the film’s climate battle. During the fight between Mike and Armando, he learns the truth about his lineage. Isabel dies of a fiery death, but Armando makes a dramatic change of character and helps Mike save Markus from certain death while he almost dies himself. However, Armando lives and is detained for his crimes. The man murdered a number of people, including Captain Howard. That is not the kind of thing that can be forgiven in the eyes of the law.

That brings us to the mid credits scene. We see Mike keep his promise to be part of Armando’s life, no matter how difficult it may be. Armando is locked up in an isolated cell, and although he doesn’t have an easy time, he says he pays his debts. And it’s a pretty substantial debt. However, Mike brings news as he has a folder of content that will never be revealed, and explains that he may have the option to pay some of this debt and asks if Armando would be interested. Mike appears to have taken a number of measures that Armando uses to work with the law to fry larger fish. That is the implication anyway.

So where is that for us? In essence, this is set up Bad guys 4, Mike, Markus and Armando would team up to defeat some bad guys. It’s easy to see how this could become a large-scale action franchise and evolve into something entirely new, much like the Fast Five furious films did. This could very well be the tip of the iceberg if all goes well.

These plans are entirely dependent on the success of Bad boys for life, So far it looks good in this regard. The film has received better reviews than expected and will make a strong debut at the box office on its opening weekend. It is therefore not surprising that we learned recently Bad guys 4 is already in development. We probably won’t have to wait 17 years for the next one. Bad boys for life is now in Sony Pictures cinemas.

