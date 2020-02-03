Advertisement

Hamad Mohammed never learned the game he loved because of his constitution.



The story of an Emirati football academy owner who coached a Down syndrome adolescent is one of several inspiring reports released at a youth event in Abu Dhabi on Monday, February 3. Academies rejected him because of his condition, however, heard the Middle East Youth Expo 2020.

Advertisement

The region’s largest youth engagement event, designed to inspire young people and explore solutions for sustainable development, was launched at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City.

Hamad Mohammed never learned the game he loved because of his constitution. Four years ago, Omar Al Dhiyebi, managing director of the Regional Sports Football Academy and the club in Abu Dhabi, discovered Hamad who saw his friends playing on the academy’s training grounds.

“Hamad was 24 at the time. He was different from the youth who trained at the academy because of how he looked … and he was overweight,” Al Dhiyebi told the Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the fair. “When I came up to him, I found that he had Down syndrome but was very enthusiastic about football.”

The Emirates welcomed Hamad to his academy and began coaching him separately so that he could learn special skills, fitness and self-confidence. He then gave the youth the opportunity to play with other young players in the academy.

Hamad is a changed man today – he is fit and happy. He made many friends when he represented the UAE at the Special Olympics World Games 2019 in Abu Dhabi. “I am really happy that Al Dhiyebi gave me a chance,” said 29-year-old Hamad. “I can now confidently interact with society and have a lot of friends with whom I can meet.”

The youth helped the Special Olympics UAE team to raise awareness of their importance in the community and the achievement of their dreams. He received a special jersey from the UAE Special Olympics team.

[email protected]

Ismail Sebugwaawo

Advertisement