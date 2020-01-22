How airlines and airports deal with the deadly China virus

advertisement

Airports and airlines are stepping up efforts to protect personnel and passengers amid increased concerns about the outbreak of a deadly virus from the Chinese city of Wuhan.

At least 17 people died with nearly 500 infected.

advertisement

The alarm level increases as the corona virus spreads. China said it will conduct nationwide screening and improve transport connection monitoring for the Lunar New Year holiday, which is starting at the end of this week and is expected to see nearly 80 million people fly.

Elsewhere, major hubs such as London Heathrow have started monitoring people fleeing from the center of the outbreak, while an airline has postponed plans for a new service to Wuhan from South Korea.

READ MORE:

* World Health Organization considers coronavirus to reach deaths 17

* As families say about pneumonia-like deaths in Wuhan, some wonder if the number of viruses in China is too low

* Coronavirus: Chinese officials urge people not to travel in and out of Wuhan

* First case of deadly Chinese coronavirus in the US.

Tatan Syuflana

A health officer scans the body temperature of a passenger arriving at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Indonesia.

Here’s how airports and airlines around the world respond:

Asian Pacific:

Hong Kong: The local airport authority said that planes coming down from Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and flying about two hours, are parked in a designated area and that a contractor will disinfect the terminal where passengers arrive. The cleaning on the hub is also increased as a whole.

Cathay Pacific flagship, in response to cabin crew union complaints about the risk of a “catastrophic” infection, said Wednesday that staff could wear protective face masks on flights to China if they wished. The airline also waives rebooking, diversion and refund fees for all tickets issued before January 21 for travel to or from Wuhan between January 21 and February 15.

South Korea: Korean Air Lines supplies costumes of hazardous substances for the crew in planes and plans to disinfect planes flying daily to Wuhan, as opposed to monthly, while Tway Air postponed plans to launch a new route from Incheon to Wuhan, reported Yonhap News, citing a company officially. The country confirmed its first infection on Monday.

North Korea: According to travel agency Young Pioneer Tours, the country has temporarily closed its borders to foreign tourists as a precaution against the virus.

Singapore: Changi Airport increases supervision of all passengers from China, rather than just those arriving from Wuhan. Low-cost carrier Scoot said it has made arrangements to distribute health advice to passengers coming from the city. Disinfectants, hand disinfectants and surgical masks are supplied on all Chinese flights. Scoot said it has an aircraft disinfection protocol for flights where suspected cases have been reported.

Japan: Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the country will increase quarantine and testing, while Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said Tuesday that health questionnaires would be given to passengers arriving by plane from Wuhan and that people should inform the authorities if they feel uncomfortable with arrival.

India: Chumbrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport of Mumbai has taken increased surveillance measures. According to a statement, Delhi Airport employees check incoming passengers from affected areas.

Australia: Health authorities will assist airline personnel to follow travelers entering the country from Wuhan.

Indonesia: Airports and airlines have been asked to take precautions, such as screening international passengers with thermal scanners. Airlines must provide health documents and manifests after landing, said Polana Pramesti Civil Aviation Director General.

Vietnam: Body temperature measurement equipment is available to screen passengers at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, according to a statement on the government website that said monitoring will be increased during the Lunar New Year holidays as there is a greater number of will be flights.

Xiao Yijiu / Xinhua via AP

A temperature scanner monitors passengers at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan.

Europe:

UK: Teams, including a doctor and a medical inspector, are going to Heathrow Airport in London to greet passengers from Wuhan to check for signs of the virus and to provide passengers with information about symptoms, the Ministry of Health said. The checks concern three flights per week operated by China Southern Airlines. The risk for the British was raised to “low” from “very low”

Italy: The health ministry said there are procedures in place at Rome Fiumicino Airport, which has direct flights to Wuhan to check the arrival from the Chinese city. Passenger supervision will be strengthened and people will be subjected to body temperature controls at the airport, it said.

Africa:

Nigeria: The country’s disease control center has advised travelers from Wuhan to report to a medical facility if they feel sick and said surveillance at all points of entry has been intensified.

South Africa: The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has recommended testing anyone who has recently visited Wuhan and has symptoms such as fever and cough.

Americas:

U.S: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention implemented screening for arrivals at airports in San Francisco, New York and Los Angeles on January 17 and expanded it to Atlanta and Chicago. CDC said it is keeping a close eye on the outbreak and that there are ongoing investigations into the “rapidly evolving situation”. United Airlines is most exposed to the Chinese market, according to a report from Stifel analyst Joseph DeNardi.

advertisement