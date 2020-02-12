I had everything in 2015. I had just moved to Los Angeles the year before to realize my dream of becoming an actor. I just got the BEST job – a remote, paid customer service position that was (gasp!) Flexible. And I had the cutest little apartment. Life developed pretty perfectly. Except it wasn’t.

One of those things was NOT what I had in mind. I loved LA and I loved my historic downtown LA home. What I didn’t love was my job. When I interviewed, I thought I hit the jackpot. Salary. Check. To work from home. Check. Flexible? It turns out not so much.

I justified it in the beginning. Starting a new job is stressful for everyone. I knew all I had to do was prove myself and I would get the scope I needed. But months later I still missed auditions. And the one that I could do? I was distracted. While I was in the waiting room, my phone seemed to light up every minute. Calls from customers. Chat from customers. Messages from my manager. It never ended.

I was only a year on my Los Angeles adventure and things didn’t go according to plan. I didn’t audition. My debts had gotten pretty bad. And my job was shit. So I did what everyone in my position would do – I went online.

I was a member of some Facebook groups of women in LA, so I started there. I’ve read countless posts about babysitting appearances, waiting jobs, etc. But nothing was noticed. Until I saw a post calling for a mobile notary.

Fast forward through a lot of research, an interview and I got the appearance.

For anyone who doesn’t know what a mobile notary does, let me break it down for you. A mobile notary is a notary – a certified professional who serves as a witness for signing important documents – who travels to his client instead of letting the client come to him. At a cost of between $ 60 and $ 500 per travel fee (excluding the cost of certification), the cost can get quite high. What kind of people use mobile notaries? People with money.

Thanks to my job, I met studio managers, famous writers and all kinds of interesting, creative people. What’s more? I actually like the hectic pace of the performance.

Here’s how to do it.

I receive a text that gives me a place and a time. If I can do it, I’ll write it back. If I can’t, I say I can’t. It’s that simple. I work most days, but what I particularly love are nighttime performances. I can ask a lot more if the midnight authentication is required at 3 p.m.

Since I’ve been a mobile notary, my life has changed dramatically. I have no more debts, could buy my first home and didn’t have to sacrifice my acting career a bit. In fact, my acting career has grown a ton. I hope to be able to work as an actor consistently enough one day that I can only concentrate on it. Until then, I will take advantage of my surviving job and continue to enjoy the ride.

Chelsea Alana Rivera is an actress, writer and mobile notary. She has recently appeared in The Glorias, the Council of Dads, Doom Patrol and The Act. If Chelsea doesn’t authenticate or act on documents, it is related to its overlord – a £ 5 Maltipoo.

