Catherine Groenestein

Barbara Jones with Mandy, her giant mule.

According to a Taranaki woman who made it, building a house doesn’t have to mean lifelong debt.

Barbara Jones, who recently turned 65, has used her imagination, careful planning, and hard work to make sure she has no mortgages when she decides to retire.

The house she built 10 years ago is on a hill in a rugged country in Tarata, inland from Inglewood, with a view of the local bush and no neighbors in sight.

It is protected by the hill and an abundance of berry bushes and vegetables thrive alongside it.

CONTINUE READING:

* Photography, pigs and plants make a good life in Taranaki

* Grand Designs UK celebrates the humble shed and some exciting DIY

* Without animals, Barbara Jones would be “lost and alone”

Even though Jones lives alone, she is not lonely.

There is Tui, a retired hunting vacation, Mandy, a mule and two horses for company, and the rescue donkeys she looks after to find a new home for them.

With chooks, goat milking and beef, she is ready for life.

“I just adore it here, I will never go,” she says.

Barbara set up the lounge at the front of the house last summer.

The four-acre lot was bare land when she bought it for $ 80,000.

Jones, who works full time as a phlebotomist, had returned to her hometown of Taranaki after many years.

“I was on a tight budget because I was unemployed at the time and only did odd jobs like milking cows.”

Catherine Groenestein

Barbara Jones has a herd of goats milking.

She managed to build the house including the water tank, driveway, and composting toilet and greywater system for $ 80,000.

The one bedroom house has a floor area of ​​78 square meters.

It is covered with corrugated iron and the floors, ceilings and interior walls are made of plywood.

Catherine Groenestein

Barbara’s berry and vegetable garden is on a hill next to her house.

Their first step was to build a 13 by 6 meter gold pin farm shed that contained an engineering report and met the Council’s requirements.

“Then I had an architect, a friend of my father’s, work out what I wanted to turn into a house and we put it on the council and there it was,” she said.

Catherine Groenestein

Built-in shelves give the bedroom additional storage space by using the thick walls of the former shed.

Jones asked a builder to do the work she couldn’t do herself.

“He had some really good ideas, like a walk-in closet in my bedroom and shelves on the walls to get the most out of the room.”

She bought all the materials for the house and was able to negotiate a discount in the hardware store.

“If you have limited income, the best thing to do is shop near you. I had already built a house in Australia so I knew how much money I had to spend before I went to the bank.”

The bank is repaid a decade later, and Jones can look forward to retiring in their home-made port.

Catherine Groenestein

Built-in shelves in the kitchen.