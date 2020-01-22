How a single mother paid off $ 50,000 in debt in just 3 years

advertisement

CHICAGO, Illinois (KTRK) – A single mother from Chicago gives tips on how to climb out of debt after she has eradicated $ 50,000 herself.

Choncé Rhea went from overspending to super savings and paid off her debt in three years.

Rhea told Good Morning America that in 2015 she reached a point where she couldn’t even afford to do her family’s laundry.

advertisement

That was when she became aggressive and made a plan to pay off years of spending.

“Paying off debt is not easy. I had to give up a lot of things. I was really motivated. I wanted a better life for myself and my son,” said Rhea. “I just kind of snapped and said: ‘I have to get out of debt.'”

Part of Rhea’s plan included “not spending weeks or weekends,” which means that her family will not spend anything on entertainment or food.

“It’s just a way to be creative. We cook in our closets. Regardless of what meals we have, I can find out what ingredients I have and then I google it and see what I can cook,” said Rhea explains.

She also moved to a cheaper apartment, started writing freelance and turned down a very interesting car note.

Rhea saves family care products by ordering for a month through Amazon Subscribe & Save.

It also saves with an app called Acorns that automatically rounds up your credit card purchases to the nearest dollar and invests the difference.

On the way to debt relief, Rhea said she had dropped out of faith and started her blog mydebtepiphany.com.

As a finance author, blogger and coach, she advises on all questions, from budget tips to starting your own blog.

SEE ALSO: How The Texan Couple Erased More Than $ 100,000 In Two Years

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

,

advertisement