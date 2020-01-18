Houthi missile attack on military base in Yemen kills 60 - Iran

advertisement

Yemeni officials say a rocket attack by Shiite rebels hit an army camp in Yemen. More than 60 military personnel were killed in the attack, Saudi state television said on Saturday evening.

Yemeni officials said they expected the death toll to increase if burn victims were brought to hospitals. Marib is about 115 kilometers east of the capital Sanaa.

advertisement

The attack on the training camp followed a sustained flood of attacks by Saudi government troops on rebel targets east of Sanaa. According to officials, at least 22 people were killed on both sides in these attacks. The struggle signaled a major escalation in the eastern suburbs of the capital after months of relative calm.

Also on Saturday, Houthi fighters and government troops exchanged heavy volleys of artillery fire south of the port of Hodeida. According to Wadah Dobish, a spokesman for government forces on the west coast of Yemen, at least seven people were killed, including two civilians. The statement says that residential areas were caught in the crosshairs by random mortar fire.

The fighting violates a United States-brokered ceasefire in the strategic port city of Hodeida, the main entry point for humanitarian aid and food in Yemen.

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have held control of the capital Sana’a and much of the north of the country since the overthrow of President Abdu Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s government in 2014.

The conflict became a regional proxy war months later when a Saudi-led military coalition intervened to drive out the Houthis and restore the internationally recognized government.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

The severe war in the poorest country in the Arab world has killed more than 10,000 people, displaced more than 3 million, and brought the country to the brink of famine.

DPA contributed to this report.

advertisement