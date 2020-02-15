HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – Roughnecks fans are preparing for a fun weekend as the Houston XFL team take on the St. Louis BattleHawks this Sunday. Here’s what you need to know:

The starting shot is at 5:04 p.m. in the TDECU stadium at the UH.

There will be many activities for the whole family:

Kids Zone: games and face painting for children aged 3-12 at Gate 1

Food Truck Plaza: Located on the plaza between the stadium and Cullen Boulevard

Tailgate: Located in the blue lot 9B / 9C

Looking for goods?

Roughnecks merchandise is available at all Roughnecks home games at Gate 2 slot merchandise and outside of sections 118, 122, 128 and 136.

Fans can also get their goods before the game day by shopping online at xflshop.com

Can I bring a bag with me to the game?

The XFL supports clear bag guidelines. You can find information on size requirements for bags here.

Looking for a ride?

Fans who take part in Roughnecks games in the TDECU stadium can ride their ticket for free on the MetroRail Purple Line on all home match days! More information about Metro can be found here.

