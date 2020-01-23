advertisement

Kenya Lashan Wilkins, 24, was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Wednesday, January 22, 2019, in the 2016 purse snatch and murder of Meng Bo. Kenya Lashan Wilkins, 24, was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Wednesday, January 22, 2019, in the 2016 purse snatch and murder of Meng Bo. Photo: Courtesy Of The Houston Police Department

Photo: Courtesy Of The Houston Police Department

Kenya Lashan Wilkins, 24, was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Wednesday, January 22, 2019, in the 2016 purse snatch and murder of Meng Bo.

Kenya Lashan Wilkins, 24, was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Wednesday, January 22, 2019, in the 2016 purse snatch and murder of Meng Bo.

advertisement

Photo: Courtesy Of The Houston Police Department

Houston woman sentenced to 50 years in wallet murderous murder

Harris County jury members sentenced a Houston woman to 50 years in prison for a scholarship that became fatal in 2016.

The jury had convicted Kenya Lashan Wilkins, 24, for a crime murder and sentenced the death of 30-year-old Meng Bo, according to the Harris County District Law Office.

Stephen Driver, one of the prosecutors in the case, said Bo died in a pointless act of gun violence. She was Chinese and worked in Human Resources for PetroChina International (America) Inc. in Houston.

“Kenya Wilkens was a wolf in sheep’s clothing,” Driver said. “She is young, diminutive and modest, but hidden behind that camouflage was a violent predator who took a beautiful life far too quickly.”

Witnesses found that Bo was shot at the end of December 26, 2016 in Camden in the Holly Springs apartment complex in western Houston.

Despite the efforts of naval vessels to perform CPR and save it, Bo died on the spot.

The Houston police connected Wilkins to the crime through a vehicle whose witnesses saw her run away.

The man who owned the car told the authorities that he was visiting the complex and saw Wilkins struggling with Bo for a blue bag. He heard a shot, got into his car, and left, he said.

He later met Wilkins and confronted her with the shooting. But he bought Bo’s iPhone, which was stolen in the robbery, the police said.

The authorities arrested Wilkins two weeks after the shooting. When she was interviewed, she said, “I shot the b —-” and described the wallet.

samantha.ketterer@chron.com

advertisement