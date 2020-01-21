advertisement

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) – The woman accused of shooting her estranged husband said the entire incident was “an accident”.

Carolyn Court, 68, was released on a $ 150,000 bond Monday night. Carolyn was wearing jeans and a black jacket and told ABC13 that she wasn’t going to shoot 66-year-old Ray Court.

“It was an accident,” she said when she left the prison. When asked if she thinks she is on trial for murder, Carolyn replied, “No, not at all.”

She also said that Ray’s family has their love.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when MPs responded to a house on the 14100 block of Barons Bridge Drive in northwest Harris County.

“I’m in shock,” said James McNutt, a longtime customer and friend of Court.

Examination reports showed Ray came to the house he had once shared with Carolyn. According to the authorities, Ray was home to get his things and take Carolyn for lunch.

The incident escalated when Ray arrived in his girlfriend’s car. Carolyn said the sight of her estranged husband in the car had made her angry.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said McNutt, who relied on Ray’s business, Gourmet Foods of Houston, to deliver meals and selected meats to his stores. “I knew they were getting a divorce. I thought it wasn’t the end, they were going to sort out a few things.”

Carolyn has reportedly told the detectives that she tried to hit Ray when he entered the house, but he grabbed her wrist to prevent the attack. Carolyn of Records State said that she had her .38 caliber gun from Smith and Wesson while Ray went to the bathroom.

Investigators say she confronted Ray when she held the gun.

“She admitted that she had cocked the gun and pointed the gun at Mr. (Ray) Court and asked for answers to the questions she asked. When the gun was released, the accused admitted to being in a bad mood to have, “said the prosecutor.

Carolyn and Ray were co-owners of Gourmet Foods of Houston, according to court records. Friends say, however, that it was basically Ray who did all the operations from a refrigerated truck.

Friends said Ray moved east from the family home he shared with Carolyn about a year ago to Jefferson County. He continued to run his business, delivering frozen starters and steaks to the many customers he had had for 40 years.

“He called Friday to find a van to leave the things in the garage there. I didn’t think about it,” said McNutt, who said he had no idea the situation was so bad. “I think he couldn’t find anyone, I should have let him use my truck.”

