Houston Weather: Wet weather Wednesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – We can expect it to rain again and again throughout the day.

On Thursday there can be thunderstorms before sunrise, as our next cold front breaks in. The total rainfall is on average 1 to 2 inches. No severe weather is currently expected, but there may be occasional road floods, especially along the coastal areas, which have increased 3-6 “rain last Saturday.

The sun returns on Friday and Saturday. A weaker weather system that blows on Sunday will bring back thicker clouds and occasional showers.

