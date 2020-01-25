Houston Weather: Rain returns on Saturday evening on Sunday morning

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – It was a cool start on Saturday morning with temperatures in the 30’s and 40’s in southeast Texas.

Collin says the clouds will pick up quickly on Saturday before a storm hits. This storm could cause some showers late in the day near the coast. The chance of rain increases on Saturday evening and on Sunday when the system goes through. A few embedded thunderstorms are in play on Sunday morning. At this point, Monday looks dry, but Tuesday is another storm with more rain and some thunderstorms.

