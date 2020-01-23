Houston Weather: Rain moves out, fog returns Thursday morning and then sunshine

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – As the rain comes to an end on Thursday morning, you can expect some areas to wake up to thick fog. Most of it will happen during the morning commute.

A cold front that runs through Thursday in the early morning will clear up the fog and give us hours of sun on Thursday afternoon.

The sun returns on Friday and Saturday. A weaker weather system that blows on Sunday will bring back thicker clouds and occasional showers.

