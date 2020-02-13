HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – Are you ready for some sunshine? After a few dark days, the sun comes out on Thursday. Drier air will flow to Houston, throw out the cloud cover, and lower temperatures by Thursday morning by the mid-1940s.

Sunshine returns on Thursday and Valentine’s Day, but the cool temperatures remain. High temperatures barely clear 60 degrees on both afternoons.

Frost is possible on Friday mornings with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Friday afternoon brings sunny skies with high temperatures in the low 60s, so it’s a perfect day to get outside!

The clouds roll back on Saturday, but it looks like the weekend will be mostly dry. The next weather system will only graze us on Sunday morning with a probability of rain of only 20%. Temperatures remain in a very pleasant range, especially on Sundays.

A significant warm-up is expected on Monday, with highs near 80, but don’t plant these spring gardens yet. Another strong cold front will blow next Tuesday, and it’s possible that another freeze or light frost will settle in southeastern Texas before the week ends.

