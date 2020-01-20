Houston Weather: Light frost Monday morning, more rain during the week

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – Prepare for a cold morning because with clear skies and light winds, temperatures can drop to the mid to late 1930s. A little frost is expected before sunrise.

Another beautiful, clear afternoon awaits us on MLK Day, as the sky remains clear and sunny under high pressure. With light northeast winds, the high temperatures reach a maximum of around 60 degrees. Temperatures will drop back into the 1930s on Monday evening, so be ready for another round of frost.

On Tuesday the clouds return before our next rain maker. On Wednesday the chances of rain returning to a high of just under 50 degrees, and on Thursday a few thunderstorms are possible in the first half of the day as our next cold front breaks. The average total rainfall is 1 inch. No storm is currently expected.

The sun returns on Friday and Saturday.

