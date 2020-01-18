Houston Weather: Humid and foggy until the cold front blends on Saturday

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – Collin says sea fog and rain showers will remain an issue until a stronger cold front arrives this afternoon. Cooler and drier air flows in behind the front and brings back sunshine. This front also provides windy, cold conditions for the Chevron Houston marathon weather with start times in the 1940s. The wind chill phase begins in the 1930s. So dress warmly when you watch.

Next week, the weather pattern will return to bleak weather after a sunny, cold MLK day, but this time highs will be in the 50s instead of the 70s. Since the moisture continues to overlap with the cold air, it is possible that a few days in the 1950s will not warm up.

Download the ABC13 Houston app to get weather, traffic and news reports.

RADAR MAPS:

Southeast Texas

Houston

Harris County

Galveston County

advertisement

Counties Montgomery / Walker / San Jacinto / Polk / Grimes

Counties Fort Bend / Wharton / Colorado

Counties of Brazoria / Matagorda

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pictures and videos of the weather in your area at news@abc13.com and on # ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

Report a correction or typo

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

advertisement