HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – Our weekend weather looks fantastic, but the winter chill will return next week. Chief meteorologist Travis Herzog says that after a cool start to Saturday, temperatures will fall within a comfortable range for the rest of the weekend. You will notice more clouds in the sky, but the weekend should stay mostly dry.

The next weather system will only graze us before sunrise on Sunday and bring a 20% chance of rain before dawn. Temperatures remain in a very comfortable range and warm up from the 50s in the morning to the 70s in the afternoon.

A significant warm-up is expected on Monday, with highs near 80, but don’t plant these spring gardens yet. Another strong cold front will blow next Tuesday, and it’s possible that another freeze or light frost will settle in southeastern Texas before the week ends. Travis says a cold rain should settle in Houston on Wednesday and Thursday, which will likely capture the temperatures in the 40s on both days. Another round of snow may be falling over West Texas, but we’re currently expecting only cold rain here in southeast Texas.

Download the ABC13 Houston app to get weather, traffic and news alerts.

RADAR MAPS:

Southeast Texas

Houston

Harris County

Galveston County

Counties of Montgomery / Walker / San Jacinto / Polk / Grimes

Counties Fort Bend / Wharton / Colorado

Counties of Brazoria / Matagorda

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pictures and videos of the weather in your area at [email protected] and at # ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.