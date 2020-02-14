HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – You have a good excuse to cuddle this Valentine’s Day. The chief meteorologist Travis Herzog says that frost on Valentine’s Day is possible with lowest values ​​in the mid to upper 30s. The afternoon brings sunshine and high temperatures in the low 60s, so it’s a perfect day to get outside!

The clouds roll back on Saturday, but the weekend mostly stays dry. The next weather system will only graze us on Sunday morning with a probability of rain of only 20%. Temperatures remain in a very pleasant range, especially on Sundays.

A significant warm-up is expected on Monday, with highs near 80, but don’t plant these spring gardens yet. Another strong cold front will blow next Tuesday, and it’s possible that another freeze or light frost will settle in southeastern Texas before the week ends. A cold rain should settle in Houston on Wednesday and Thursday, which will likely capture the temperatures in the 40s on both days. Another round of heavy snow may fall from West Texas to North Texas and Hill Country, but Travis says we’ll most likely get a cold rain here in southeast Texas.

