Houston Weather: Friday morning thick fog, more widespread overnight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – Sea fog will remain an issue on Friday morning until a stronger cold front sets in on Saturday afternoon. Cooler and drier air flows in behind the front, bringing sunshine back, if only for a few hours on Saturday and Sunday. This front also ensures cool Chevron Houston marathon weather with start times in the 40s.

The weather pattern will return bleak next week from MLK day, but this time highs will be in the 50s instead of the 70s. Since the moisture continues to overlap with the cold air, it is possible that a few days in the 1940s will not warm up.

