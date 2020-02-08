HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – Stormy weather is forecast for next week. So enjoy the relative calm of this weekend. Chief meteorologist Travis Herzog says a weak front that burns in overnight will bring clouds back on Saturday. Temperatures will start in the mid 1940’s and warm up in the mid 1960’s.

The chance of rain increases on Sunday when the moisture in the Gulf increases. According to Travis, showers are possible from Sunday afternoon, but the better chance of rain is in the evening before a cold front occurs on Monday. This front is part of a stormy weather pattern that is expected to prevail in the first half of next week. So get ready to take out the umbrellas.

The highest chance of rain seems to be on Monday when a cold front approaches. Slow thunderstorms are possible along the front, which can lead to minor road flooding. The front will crowd off the coast Monday night, but it will continue to rain on Tuesday. Warm, moist air rolls back quickly on Wednesday and brings isolated thunderstorms with it.

The front will push south again on Wednesday evening and dry us up on Thursday and Valentine’s Day.

