HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – Although the cold front has risen off the coast, it is expected that it will rain lightly throughout the day. Rainfalls generally stay below a quarter of an inch. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler this afternoon and will stay below 60. And with the lack of sunshine, you want your warm jacket in addition to your umbrella.

When the front is hit by jet stream interference, we can expect the thick clouds to hang around and a little rain to fall through the night.

A stronger cold front is expected to continue through Wednesday, and this front will bring another round of showers and thunderstorms. As soon as the front moves through Wednesday, drier air begins to move, causing the chance of rain to end on Thursday afternoon. Sunshine and cooler temperatures return for Valentine’s Day.

Enjoy the sunshine on Thursday and Friday, because the clouds roll back on Saturday and the chance of rain increases if we start into the next week.

Download the ABC13 Houston app to get weather, traffic and news reports.

RADAR MAPS:

Southeast Texas

Houston

Harris County

Galveston County

Counties of Montgomery / Walker / San Jacinto / Polk / Grimes

Counties Fort Bend / Wharton / Colorado

Counties of Brazoria / Matagorda

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pictures and weather videos near you to [email protected] and on # ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.