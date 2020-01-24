Houston Weather: Cold weather Friday morning

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – Clouds have moved and that means cold temperatures until sunrise. You will wake up with readings in the top 30s in the north and low to mid 40s in the south. Friday afternoon is completely sunny with mild temperatures in the 1960s.

On Saturday, the clouds will set in quickly before a thunderstorm begins. This storm can cause some showers late in the day. The chance of rain increases on Saturday evening and on Sunday when the system goes through. At this point, Monday looks dry, but Tuesday is another storm with more rain and some thunderstorms.

Download the ABC13 Houston app to get weather, traffic and news reports.

RADAR MAPS:

Southeast Texas

Houston

Harris County

advertisement

Galveston County

Counties of Montgomery / Walker / San Jacinto / Polk / Grimes

Counties Fort Bend / Wharton / Colorado

Counties of Brazoria / Matagorda

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pictures and weather videos near you to news@abc13.com and on # ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

Report a correction or typo

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

advertisement