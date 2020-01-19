Houston Weather: Cold start for Marathon Sunday followed by sunny skies!

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – Happy Sunday, Houston and all marathon runners! After the cold front on Saturday, temperatures this morning are in the lower 40s and even in the upper 30s in the north! When there is chills, it feels like 37 to 39 degrees on the subway between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. this morning. The only problems will be strong winds from the northeast at 10-20 miles an hour until noon.

After a sunny, cold MLK day, the clouds return on Tuesday before our next weather system. On Wednesday the chances of rain returning with barely a clear 50 degrees, and on Thursday some thunderstorms are possible when our next cold front hits.

