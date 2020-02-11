HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – Tonight a cold front is pulling through Houston, bringing short showers, gusty winds, and a 20 degree drop in temperature. Chief meteorologist Travis Herzog says that occasional showers are expected along the front, but rainfall accumulations usually stay below half an inch. Temperatures drop from the 70s to the 50s as soon as the front clears your neighborhood.

We assume that the front will come to a standstill near the coast until Tuesday’s sunrise. If it is far enough from the coast, the sea mist will blow away along the coast. Since the front is affected by jet stream interference, we can count on thick clouds that occasionally drop some rain. Travis says that starting Tuesday in the 50s, it will be difficult to lower the temperatures and that because of the lack of sunshine, you want to have your warm jacket in addition to your umbrella.

A stronger cold front is expected to continue through Wednesday, and this front will bring another round of showers and thunderstorms. As soon as the front moves through Wednesday, drier air begins to move, causing the chance of rain to end on Thursday afternoon. Sunshine and cooler temperatures return for Valentine’s Day.

Enjoy the sunshine on Thursday and Friday, because the clouds roll back on Saturday and the chance of rain increases if we start into the next week.

