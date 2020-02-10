HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – A slow cold front near College Station will take all day to get to Houston. It should be around 10 p.m. and when it does, our chances of rain and storms will increase.

Midday update of the cold front position: The front has passed College Station and is moving through Brenham. The front is moving south so slowly that it doesn’t get to Houston until 9 or 10 p.m. By then it will be warm and humid. https://t.co/J63npTEwBP pic.twitter.com/WNZQN6MwQn

– David Tillman (@TillmanWeather) February 10, 2020

We expect the front to stand somewhere south of Houston for a few days. That means Tuesday and Wednesday in Houston will be wet and cool, with the coastal areas remaining on the warm side.

Another front is expected to extend through Wednesday, and this front will eventually wash out the Monday front. As soon as the front moves through Wednesday, drier air begins to move, causing the chance of rain to end on Thursday afternoon. Sunshine and cooler temperatures return for Valentine’s Day.

Download the ABC13 Houston app to get weather, traffic and news reports.

RADAR MAPS:

Southeast Texas

Houston

Harris County

Galveston County

Counties of Montgomery / Walker / San Jacinto / Polk / Grimes

Counties Fort Bend / Wharton / Colorado

Counties of Brazoria / Matagorda

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pictures and weather videos near you to [email protected] and on # ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

Report a correction or typo

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.