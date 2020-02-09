HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – It was a beautiful Saturday with partly cloudy skies, but changes will come …

The chance of rain increases on Sunday when the moisture in the Gulf increases. Showers are possible from Sunday afternoon, but in the evening the chance of rain is better. A few thunderstorms cannot be ruled out either, but severe weather is unlikely.

The best chance of rain seems to be on Monday when a cold front approaches. Slow thunderstorms are possible along the front, which can lead to minor road flooding. The front will continue to wind slowly south, but may not penetrate most of the area until Tuesday morning. The scattered showers continue on Tuesday as the front is in the area. Warm, moist air rolls back quickly on Wednesday and brings isolated thunderstorms with it.

The front will push south again on Wednesday evening and dry us up on Thursday and Valentine’s Day.

READ ALSO: This is why your car is now covered with a red-brown film

EMBED> More news videos

<noscript><iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5908787" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Did you wake up today and need a car wash? Here’s what Chief Meterologist Travis Herzog said that caused great chaos.

Download the ABC13 Houston app to get weather, traffic and news reports.

RADAR MAPS:

Southeast Texas

Houston

Harris County

Galveston County

Counties of Montgomery / Walker / San Jacinto / Polk / Grimes

Counties Fort Bend / Wharton / Colorado

Counties of Brazoria / Matagorda

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pictures and weather videos near you to [email protected] and on # ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

Report a correction or typo

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.