Houston Weather: Another round of storms and fog overnight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – Isolated storms will develop and pull through this morning. Pay attention to the light and the short heavy rain.
After the rain has ended, areas with thick fog can develop. Most of this will happen after 3 a.m. and will continue into the morning rush hour. A cold front that runs through early Thursday morning will clear up the fog and give us a few sunbeams on Thursday afternoon.
The sun returns on Friday and Saturday. A weaker weather system that blows on Sunday will bring back thicker clouds and occasional showers.
