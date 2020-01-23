Houston Weather: Another round of storms and fog overnight

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – Isolated storms will develop and pull through this morning. Pay attention to the light and the short heavy rain.

After the rain has ended, areas with thick fog can develop. Most of this will happen after 3 a.m. and will continue into the morning rush hour. A cold front that runs through early Thursday morning will clear up the fog and give us a few sunbeams on Thursday afternoon.

The sun returns on Friday and Saturday. A weaker weather system that blows on Sunday will bring back thicker clouds and occasional showers.

advertisement

Download the ABC13 Houston app to get weather, traffic and news reports.

RADAR MAPS:

Southeast Texas

Houston

Harris County

Galveston County

Counties of Montgomery / Walker / San Jacinto / Polk / Grimes

Counties Fort Bend / Wharton / Colorado

Counties of Brazoria / Matagorda

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pictures and weather videos near you to news@abc13.com and on # ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

Report a correction or typo

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

advertisement