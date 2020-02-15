HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – The Houston region quarterback, who continues to resist the opportunities, was supported by the Houston Roughnecks.

The XFL team shared the video of a moment that will remain with the high school player for the rest of their lives.

“It was a lot of pressure because they had the whole team there. But being a quarterback, I know I don’t have to fit under pressure,” Calder Hodge recalled.

Calder threw a pass during Houston Roughnecks training on Friday. A passport that he admits was not easy.

“I couldn’t see over the guard, so I just threw up a prayer ball,” Calder recalled.

It was a perfect pass that made Hodge smile big.

“I always smile when I make a good throw,” said Calder.

“Just to have a good throw and to make it one of the first litters of the day. It was pretty good.”

Calder is not your typical high school quarterback.

He is a double amputee. However, that did not slow him down.

With special legs, he can move and throw throws.

Tosses, thanks to Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker will get better soon.

“He definitely showed me some things like my eyes,” said Calder. “Many things to blindfold my arm.”

This is not Calder’s first unforgettable experience. He won an ESPY last summer.

He also threw balls with Texans’ star J.J. Watts in the training camp.

An experience that is now his second favorite. “I have to say, throw it with the roughnecks,” Calder said. “These guys are great. They are great people. JJ Watt has not been discredited. JJ is great, but it was definitely a life-changing experience.”

A life changing experience, not only because he had to throw a soccer ball.

Roughneck players also shared experiences of how to overcome adversity.

“It means the world because I’m just a Magnolia kid who plays football,” Calder said.

A child with a big arm and a determination that got a boost in town thanks to the new team. Hodge’s special moments with the Roughnecks are not over yet.

He will be at the TDECU Stadium on Sunday. This time it won’t be just him. Calder’s entire soccer team received tickets.

