Maren Morris may go where no woman has been: to run the Houston Rodeo while she is nine months pregnant.

The country superstar will perform at the legendary Texas event on March 7, just a few weeks before the birth of their first child, a boy.

“It’s a pretty crazy concept,” she said during a performance on the Ty Bentli Show (quoted by Nash Country Daily). “I accepted the exhibition offer before I was pregnant. It’s such a cult thing, especially from Texas. When I found out I was pregnant, I said, ‘Oh my god, I was pregnant in the ninth month Houston rodeo would be a bit bad. ‘”

Though it is nerve-wracking to perform on such an elite stage, Morris believes the opportunity will be even more “epic” as it will appear pregnant. Don’t worry – she has a plan to put as little strain on her body as possible. At 6:00 p.m., the native Texaser performed for an hour and then flew to Nashville. She expects to be home around 9:00 p.m., which gives her enough time to take a nap before being disturbed by pregnancy sleep the other half of the night.

It will also be her first show in four months and she plans to stay mostly stationary.

“It’s kind of a homecoming. I have good feelings. I think I can do it. I think I can do it,” she says. “I think it will be pretty epic to say that I got the Houston Rodeo pregnant in the ninth month.”

Morris announced that she and her husband Ryan Hurd were expecting a boy in October 2019. She tells Taste of Country Nights that she is redesigning her bus so that her baby can go on the road with her.

While paying attention to what she eats during pregnancy, Morris looks forward to having a few drinks with her friends after the birth of her son.

“I miss a good night with my girls and just drink some wine or a couple of margins,” says Morris. “I’m excited to go back to that part of me – but it was nice to have a quick clean up.”

Keith Urban, Luke Bryan and Willie Nelson are among the many other artists who will take the stage in 2020 during the 20-day Houston Rodeo.

