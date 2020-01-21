Houston robbed mothers: Mothers forced into the home during robbery

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – Houston police are looking for an armed suspect who is said to have robbed two mothers after dropping their children off at the bus stop.

According to Crime Stoppers, the two women dropped their children off at the bus stop at around 6:40 am on January 17 and went back to their homes when the suspect came up to them.

The suspect forced the women into one of their homes in Lockwood Block 4500. Once inside, officials said, the suspect claimed the victims’ money and cell phones and then went on foot.

A surveillance video from a nearby gas station captured the suspicious moments before the incident and is believed to be living in the area. The suspect is described as 5’9 “to 6’0” tall, weighs 200 pounds, has a dark complexion and wore dark clothes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

