The doors of the Buckys supermarket were blown away by an explosion that rocked the Spring Branch neighborhood.

The doors of the Buckys supermarket were blown away by an explosion that rocked the Spring Branch neighborhood.

Houston responds to Twitter on Spring Branch explosion, miles away

Alison Malone slept deeply asleep when she heard the sound of a “huge thump” shaking her house and blowing the closed kitchen door to the garage straight out of his hinges. She sat up in her bed to check her house.

“My whole house was shaking,” she said in a message. “My wall is cracked and the frame is blown off the wall. There is really dirt from the ground outside that has been blown through the house and the wall.”

Malone, who lives close to the production company in western Houston, where an explosion turned the warehouse upside down, said she couldn’t really calm down enough to save her.

EXPLOSION IN HOUSTON: What we know about the company at the center of the Houston explosion

The Houston police tweeted just after 4.30 a.m. they responded to an explosion near Gessner’s 4500 block.

Two people died on Friday because of the explosion, city officials confirmed at a press conference. An estimated 200 houses were damaged by the explosion, they said.

Another Twitter user posted a photo of a nearby supermarket, where the doors were completely blown away by the explosion, he said.

“Doors from a gas station at the intersection where the (sic) was a #explosion at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing in #Houston,” said Twitter user @CharleyLGardner.

Chron.com gathered additional responses from officials and others in Houston who had heard, felt, seen or somehow struck the explosion.

