HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – A Houston rapper was arrested on charges of leading a street gang.

Alexandra Nicks, 26, also known as OMB Bloodbath, was arrested on Friday for directing activities of certain criminal street gangs. She was detained when she appeared in court on another charge.

According to the indictment, Nicks is said to be part of the 100% Third Ward and “103” street gangs.

In October 2017, the Houston police released a video in which four armed murder suspects are armed with guns when attempting to raid a minivan. Although it was not immediately clear whether Nicks played a direct role in the incident, the indictment indicated that it had funded, directed, and overseen the “crime, homicide, and robbery crime” committed by members of the criminal street gang. “

RELATED: 3 suspects fleeing street corner murder and carjacking

The video shows the suspects dropping a car wreck before trying to steal the vehicle.

According to the Houston police, carjacking took place in the London Street area near Cullen. Police said the suspects had been linked to a previous nearby shootout that killed 53-year-old Sam Johnson and injured 22-year-old Walter Fields.

READ MORE: New video of a Lamar HS student murderer accused of “enjoying” an earlier crime

Nicks was convicted of theft of an apartment in 2013, according to court records.

As a rapper, Nicks has dozens of songs in her honor.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.