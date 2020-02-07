Released

11:33 a.m. CST, Friday, February 7, 2020

Amy Peck, a member of the Houston City Council, is assisting the Houston Police Department with the appointment of the newest member of its mounted patrol. Amy Peck, a member of the Houston City Council, is assisting the Houston Police Department with the appointment of the newest member of its mounted patrol. Photo: Amy Peck / Facebook

Photo: Amy Peck / Facebook

Houston Police horse without a name needs your help in choosing a moniker that mosey passes

You’ve probably heard the 70s pop hit “Horse With No Name”. While this works in the desert, it’s not suitable for a crime-fighting horse.

That’s why Houston City Council Amy Peck is holding a competition today to appoint the newest member of the Houston Police Department patrol.

“District A sponsors a horse from the Houston Police Department Mounted Patrol,” Peck posted on her Facebook page. “What should we call the horse? Please comment with your suggestions.”

Peck said the name should be related to Houston, preferably something related to their ward.

“The District A team will select the best suggestions and then conduct a survey,” added Peck. The person who chooses the winning name receives six zoo tickets. If more than one person suggests the same name, the winner is the one who submitted it first.

If you have a name idea, hurry up and post it on Peck’s Facebook page. Comments close at 5:00 p.m. today and the poll starts after that.

Danny Hermosillo is the Senior Digital News Editor for Chron.com | Read it on our news website, Chron.com, and our subscriber website, HoustonChronicle.com | Follow him on Twitter at @ Dannyherm1 | Send an email to [email protected]