Jayden Cao, 5, watches a lion dance during the Lunar New Year Family Day event Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Asia Society Texas Center, 1370 Southmore Blvd., in Houston. As part of the Year of the Rat celebration, the activities include shows, food, shopping, and arts and crafts. less

Houston marks the lunar new year

While the continued spread of the deadly corona virus stopped many festivities abroad for China, Houstonians appeared to celebrate the Lunar New Year on Saturday.

The Lunar New Year, also known as the Chinese New Year, is the festival that celebrates the start of the traditional lunar calendar. The festival is usually called the Spring Festival in Greater China and is an important travel period for people.

However, Beijing has now suppressed travel to prevent the virus from spreading.

The lung disease has officially affected nearly 1,300 people on mainland China, killing at least 41 people. More than 20 other cases have been confirmed worldwide, including five in Hong Kong, two in the United States, three in France and one in Australia. Two students in Texas are suspected of being infected, but their cases have not been confirmed.

According to the Chinese zodiac, this is the year of the rat, which runs until 11 February 2021. Anyone born in this year will be optimistic and “energetic in character”.

The Year of the Rat also has an elemental symbol assigned to the occasion according to a 12-year cycle, with a total of five elements: Earth, Water, Fire, Metal and Wood. This year, 2020, is part of the Metal cycle, making it a Metal Rat Year that occurs only once every 60 years.

