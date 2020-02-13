HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – A man offers $ 5,000 to anyone who returns their missing Labradoodle.

Alan Carnrite said he was out of the country on the weekend and left his 2-year-old dog Frida behind with a friend.

His friend and Frida returned to the Arium Uptown West Apartments on Saturday afternoon after an hour and a half in the park.

Carnrite said his friend had left the dog in a moving car with the doors closed so that she could cool off as he went in to change.

“In the 10 minutes he was inside, the car was smashed and driven away with Frida in the front seat,” said Carnrite.

Houston police said the car was found abandoned at around 9:30 a.m. on Monday morning in a church parking lot in southwest Houston.

However, Frida was not inside.

“A car can be replaced, but a relationship with a pet, especially one like Frida or another pet, is impossible,” said Carnrite.

A Facebook post with photos of the dog asking for public help to find them has been shared more than 10,000 times.

“I don’t really care if the person who took Frida brings Frida back,” said Carnrite. “No questions are asked. Here’s $ 5,000 in cash to safely return Frida.”

He said the dog was a mini Goldendoodle and weighed about 35 pounds. It is equipped with a microchip.

