Houston man ambushed, killed while leaving Sunnyside convenience store

A young man from Houston was ambushed and killed on Sunday afternoon after leaving a supermarket in Sunnyside.

The victim had just left the Scott Food Store on the 8200 block on Scott Street at around 4:30 p.m., Houston Police Department homicide officer Justin Brown said. The man was driving away from the store when another car pulled up and “shot” him, said Brown.

The man was shot twice and plunged into the grassy median on Scott Street. Medic brought him to the Hermann Hospital Memorial, where he died in surgery, Brown said.

What caused the gunfire is unclear. According to Brown, detectives need public help to identify the armed.

Anyone with information is requested to call the HPD Murder Department at 713-308-3600 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

