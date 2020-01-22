advertisement

Rain will fall over Houston most of Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Rain will fall over Houston most of Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Photo: National Weather Service

Houston in for a wet and humid Wednesday; up to 2 centimeters of rain possible

Houstonians must brace themselves for a miserable wet and humid Wednesday, with light rain expected to flow over the area on Thursday morning.

Rain started falling early on Wednesday and will probably not last until sometime Thursday morning. For much of the area, the rain’s totals are expected to be somewhere between 1 and 2 inches, but that’s more than a full day of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service.

The storms developed as Pacific moisture above a cold front combined with northern Gulf moisture over Southeast Texas. Storms can intensify in the evening and at night, says NWS.

Floods are not really a concern for most of the area, although a higher than normal tide along the coast means that streets in coastal communities – including Galveston – can take longer to drain, experts say.

Storms are expected to leave early Thursday for a cold front. Expect a clear sky on Thursday and a sunny sky with highlights in the mid-60s on Friday.

Jay R. Jordan covers the latest news in the Houston area. Read it on our latest news site, Chron.com, and our subscriber site, HoustonChronicle.com | Follow him on Twitter at @JayRJordan | Email him at jay.jordan@chron.com

