HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – Houston Methodist Hospital nurses have planned the perfect wedding for a terminally ill patient.

After 45-year-old Corey Cunningham asked his girlfriend five times to marry him, on Monday he married the love of his life, Tyyisha Evans, in front of family members, friends and hospital staff.

“I was very surprised when his doctor called Dr. Chappell and asked the question for him. It was beautiful from start to finish,” said Evans.

The wedding took place in the Weiss Memorial Chapel at Houston Methodist Hospital.

All arrangements were made by the nurses who have looked after Cunningham in the past few months.

They coordinated flowers, cakes, decorations, groom outfits and more.

“This is so exciting. Beyond that moment. Only the moment you show your love for your family, your friends and part of the care team,” said Dr. Phyllis Chappell.

Cunningham was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumor in November 2019, just a month after Evans learned that she was cancer-free after battling breast cancer.

Although the future is uncertain, one thing is certain: Corey and Tyyisha were made for everyone, and through illness and health, as long as they are both supposed to live, they have their backs free.

“I could feel through my whole body how much he loves me. I never felt it again today,” said Evans with a smile.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.