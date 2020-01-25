advertisement

Houston Rockets (28-16, sixth in the Western Conference) versus Denver Nuggets (31-14, fourth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Sunday, 3 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM: Houston plays against the Denver Nuggets after Russell Westbrook scored 45 points in the Rockets’ 131-124 win against the Timberwolves.

The Nuggets played 19: 7 against western conference teams. Denver is 19-6 against defeated opponents.

The Rockets are 17-12 in the Western Conference game. Houston finished third in the Western Conference with 14.4 fast break points per game, led by Westbrook with an average of 4.7 points.

The teams compete for the fourth time this season. The Rockets won 121-105 in the last matchup on January 22nd. Westbrook led Houston with 28 points and Nikola Jokic led Denver with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMER: Jokic leads the nuggets with 6.4 templates and scores 19.6 points per game. Will Barton averaged 15.1 points and a total of 4.8 rebounds for Denver in the last 10 games, while shooting 35.8 percent.

James Harden leads the Rockets with an average of 4.6 points, scored 36.1 points per game and shot 35.7 percent from a distance. Westbrook has an average of 6.8 assists and 25.5 points for Houston in their last 10 games.

LAST 10 MATCHES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 111.3 points, 45.3 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4 percent of the field. Your opponents shot an average of 109.5 points at 46.1 percent.

Rockets: 5-5, an average of 116.2 points, 46.9 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game, while 45.0 percent are shot off the field. Your opponents shot an average of 114.8 points at 45.1 percent.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Bol Bol: out (foot), Mason Plumlee: out (foot), Jamal Murray: out (ankle), Paul Millsap: out (left knee bruise).

Missiles: Gerald Green: out (left foot), Nene: out (adductor load).

The Associated Press created this story using Data Skrive technology and Sportradar data.

