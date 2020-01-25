Houston explosion: what we know about the victims

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – At least two people are dead after a massive explosion hit a quarter in northwest Houston on Friday morning.

The Houston fire chief, Sam Pena, identified the victims as Gerardo Castorena Sr. and Frank Flores.

In a press conference on Friday evening, the Mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner, said the two victims had come to work early to work out at the Watson Grinding gym. He said the rest of the employees don’t normally arrive until 6:30 in the morning.

Bobbie felt the explosion at Watson Grinding. She lives five miles away.

“I felt like it was shaking the house. It was pretty strong,” she said.

According to their website, the explosion occurred at 4:25 a.m. in the 4500 block of Gessner Road at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, a machining and manufacturing company.

A large number of homes in the region have been damaged, including broken windows, collapsed ceilings, and foundation problems.

Bobbie had called her friend just five minutes earlier. He works at the Watson Grinding plant and always arrives early.

“You have a gym. He usually trains early before starting work,” said Bobbie.

But on Friday he had concerns. He told Bobbie that he smelled something strange.

“He says, ‘Hey, something’s wrong.’ I wonder, “Why?” And he asks, “I’m here in the parking lot at work and I just smell something very, very funny.” He says, “It smells of gasoline,” she said.

Then he went to the building.

“He said: ‘Let me go to the door.’ So he went to the door and said, “I can hear a very loud hiss,” recalled Bobbie.

An employee came when he was dealing with the problem, which he said would call back minutes later. She heard the explosion and has been unable to reach her friend since.

“I saw the name of the plant, Watson, and then I knew it,” said Bobbie.

She said he had two daughters and a son with the Marines.

Chief Acevedo said one of the likely victims had a son with the Marines and he was asking the Marines to allow the son to return home.

“The family contacted the Marines and the Marines said until there is 100 percent certainty that (he) will not be released. Marines, we need you to release this young man to take him home,” urged Acevedo in a press conference.

“He would have called me. We had a date tonight. We had a date tonight,” she said.

