Houston explosion: Risk of smoking from fatal Gessner explosion

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – After a massive explosion on Friday morning in northwest Houston, residents were asked to avoid the area.

The Houston police responded to reports of an explosion at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, a machining and manufacturing company, around 4:25 a.m.

The plant owner says the explosion was caused by a propylene tank, which is an extremely flammable gas that is used to make a variety of products.

ABC13 spoke to environmental toxicologist Dr. Noreen Khan-Mayberry on the incident.

She says propylene is a respiratory hazard that could cause eye and skin irritation. She says people with asthma and allergies should be extra careful when they’re around.

You should use a half-face mask and protect your skin if you are taking medications that make your skin sensitive, said Dr. Khan-Mayberry.

People with chronic skin diseases such as psoriasis are also urged not to travel to the area.

