Houston Explosion: LIVE Explosion at Watson Grinding in the LIVE region

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – At least two people died on Friday morning after a massive explosion in a neighborhood in northwest Houston. They broke windows, collapsed ceilings and even knocked houses off their foundations up to three kilometers away.

The explosion occurred at 4:25 a.m. in the 4500 block of Gessner Road. The source of the explosion, according to his website, was Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, a machining and manufacturing company.

Houston police say the two victims are likely to be employees of Watson Grinding. One person had previously been classified as unreported. It is not clear whether this missing person was a worker in the facility where it happened or a resident who lived nearby.

You can’t tell if there are more victims or not at this time, but they are still trying to recover and are using dogs to search the area.

A man speaking to ABC13 said his 6-year-old niece was taken to the Hermann Greater Heights Hospital to check out. He said her family’s house was near the exploding store and his brother told him something had hit the little girl’s head. The family is waiting to receive more information about their condition.

According to firefighters, at least 18 people have visited local emergency rooms and complained of minor injuries and breathing problems. Witnesses told ABC13 that they saw two injuries running out of the debris field shortly after the explosion.

Local hospitals say 18 people at the emergency room complained about minor injuries related to the Gessner explosion, such as breathing problems and cuts. Ministry of Health tests show that there are no indications of air quality concerns.

– Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) January 24, 2020

The largest debris field and the greatest damage are in the area between Gessner and Steffani Lane in the Westbranch district. On Friday afternoon, the police blocked two nearby neighborhoods – Westbranch and Carverdale – that were affected by the explosion.

Sam Pena, fire chief of Houston, said 180 to 190 homes were damaged.

Officials are not 100 percent sure of the victims’ identities, but say there is a high possibility that they are workers because they are the only missing and their vehicles have been on site.

Acevedo said that the families of the two victims were contacted and he asked people to pray for the families.

One of the victim’s family members is a U.S. Marine, but the Marine Corps will not let him go home with his family until, according to Acevedo, he is certain that his family member has died. Acevedo asked everyone to tweet the Marines to convince them that their son could come home.

Chief Acevedo said the residents were the only ones allowed to return to these neighborhoods. Earlier, he said that patrols would watch the neighborhoods where people left their homes. He warned looters will be charged.

“You won’t be slapped in the face. I want you to think back to Hurricane Harvey when we were looted and sentenced to 20 years in prison,” said Acevedo.

Whole structures were destroyed in the explosion. In the neighborhood, houses were blown up by their foundations, the authorities said.

Broken windows, doors and garage doors were also reported in large areas around the explosion site.

As a result of the explosion, at least 48 people were housed in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Shadowdale Drive, according to the Houston Fire Department. The American Red Cross worked to open accommodation for residents overnight.

The rubble field out here is about half a mile away. No inhalation risk known. More will follow.

– Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 24, 2020

The ATF responded to the website, but the Houston Fire Department will remain the lead agency, ATF spokeswoman Nicole Strong said.

The agency later added that its five National Response Teams, consisting of 30 members, including arson investigators, bomb technicians, scientists and engineers, were sent to Houston.

Dogs were brought to make the search in the area easier

Firefighters went door to door in a quarter next to the explosion site. The crews were instructed to move away from the area while the reaction continued.

What we know about propylene

According to Acevedo, there was no evidence of terrorism or that the cause of the explosion was intentional.

The owner of the facility told Eyewitness News that the explosion came from a propylene tank. Propylene is an extremely flammable gas, from which a variety of products are made.

Two Cy-Fair ISD schools, Bane Elementary School and Dean Middle School, were closed on Friday after the explosion. According to a statement from school district officials, the Spring Branch ISD is still open, but will keep students in the building for air quality reasons.

“As a precaution, students will stay in nearby schools for air quality. We will continue to monitor the situation and will post updates on the website and social media as they become available,” Cy-Fair ISD representatives told ABC13.

While the schools were preparing for the trip, the ISD officers at Cy-Fair demanded that all parts of the city that could be reached by bus in the morning should be accessible by bus again in the afternoon. They asked the parents to be patient as there could be delays in transportation. If students cannot be brought home safely, they will be returned to campus. Parents are asked to pick up their children from campus.

The SBISD facilities are in order from this point in time, and we are planning a regular school day at all SBISD schools. We expect transportation delays.

– Spring Branch ISD (@SBISD), January 24, 2020

