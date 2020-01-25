Houston Explosion: Company history OK, but few answers on Friday

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – While the house owners cleaned up and investigators searched the wreckage for the Friday morning explosion at Watson Grinding & Manufacturing, company executives remained silent.

A phone call to the company’s CEO on Friday morning confirmed that a propylene explosion had occurred in its facility. Attempts to get other answers have been unsuccessful.

How will the company help affected homeowners? What did the company do at 4:20 am on Friday morning? What caused the explosion? No answers to that.

Houston’s chief of fire department confirmed which pictures were shown by SkyEye – there was no tank explosion. HFD chief Sam Pena informed 13 investigators that the early suspicion led them to suspect a propylene leak, but the investigation would confirm it.

Propylene is an industrial chemical. The Emergency Response Guidebook states that propylene vapors are initially heavier than air and can spread to the ground. They can easily be ignited by a spark.

Propylene can be used for cutting and powder coating – Watson does both, but it’s unclear whether the company was operating at 4:20 a.m.

The Mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner, said an employee worked at the facility earlier this morning. The company’s website shows pictures of an impressive fitness facility.

Regarding the company’s history, the OSH authorities fined the company in 2013 in a negotiated trial for serious violations. The notices for serious violations relate to machine operation.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality does not list any violations in its compliance history for Watson Grinding and Manufacturing.

