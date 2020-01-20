Houston Dynamo Fan Fest this weekend at BBVA Stadium in EaDo

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – Just like its name, the off-season Houston Dynamo was none other than dynamic.

From a new owner partner in James Harden to a new club manager on the course in Tab Ramos, Dynamo fans can look forward to the MLS 2020 season.

The club is preparing to open the doors of the BBVA Stadium for the Houston Dynamo Fan Fest 2020, arguably the most famous “house” in the EaDo district of Houston.

advertisement

The free event, which starts on Saturday at 12 noon, offers members of the two-time MLS Cup champions open training and the opportunity to pose at the club’s championships.

You can get a free ticket on the Dynamo website.

The Dynamo starts at home against the LA Galaxy in 2020 on Saturday, February 29th.

ABC13 + illuminates the stories that deserve to be told in the communities around our field of vision. ABC13 + highlights positive stories about people, places and events in a particular community for a whole week.

Would you like to see more from your community? Check out the stories of your city on the ABC13 + Facebook page.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

advertisement