Houston Community College offers night courses on welding on the southeast campus

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – The new decade brings new concerns about the job market.

For this reason, so many people are looking for jobs with high demand such as welding.

“A good welder can always find a job,” said HCC instructor Kirt Wachtendorf. “A good welder is an artist. No doubt about it.”

advertisement

HCC is now offering night courses on welding on the southeast campus.

15 students appear twice a week from 10 p.m. until 12:55 p.m.

“My mother, she was already a nurse and said to me,” Whatever you take in life, let it be asked, “said student Stanley Long.

“I graduated right after this semester,” said 19-year-old student Daniel Ruiz. “I already have two vacancies.”

More information is available on the HCC website.

ABC13 + illuminates the stories that deserve to be told in the communities around our field of vision. ABC13 + highlights positive stories about the people, places and events in a particular community for a whole week.

Would you like to see more from your community? Check out the stories of your city on our ABC13 + Facebook page.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

, (daysToTranslate) hcc welding

advertisement