Phan designed an exquisite 2.4 carat diamond engagement ring made of 14 carat gold with a retail value of $ 10,000 as a special gift for a U.S. military couple who couldn't afford a Valentine's Day proposal. Photo: Jimmy Phan

Photo: Jimmy Phan

Houston-based jeweler Jimmy Boi is giving away a $ 10,000 diamond ring to help a veteran’s Valentine’s proposal

Houstonians know Jimmy, the jeweler, perhaps because of his sophisticated sense of “bling”. Jimmy Phan, also known as Jimmy Boi, is the creator of some of the most extravagant, “iced” jewelry designs for celebrities from Texas to Hollywood. But those who really know this man understand that part of what inspires him is giving something back to others.

Phan, the owner of Done Right Jewelers, decided to forward it to a happy military couple just in time for Valentine’s Day. Phan designed an exquisite 14 carat gold engagement ring with 2.4 carat diamond worth $ 10,000 as a special gift for a U.S. military couple who couldn’t afford a Valentine’s Day proposal.

“Family is the most important thing for me, and weddings are expensive,” says Phan. “Our soldiers and women work so hard for all of us to protect our freedom. In this way, I can thank a military couple and help them start their own family on Valentine’s Day. “

The competition is open to all U.S. military service providers in the country. To appoint yourself or another military member, share your story about your “loved one” and how this free engagement ring can help you make a suggestion that will make your heart beat faster. The winner will be announced on Jimmy’s Instagram account (@jimmyxboi) the week before Valentine’s Day.

Phan’s story is the quintessence of a fairy tale about the American dream. It was not an easy childhood for Phan. He grew up in Alief and spent much of his youth on the street before making a name for himself as a luxury lifestyle designer. Phan has made jewelry for celebrities like Donnie Wahlberg, Killer Mike, Roddy Ricch, Future, The Weeknd and others.

This is not the first time that Phan has stepped on the plate to “give something back”. At his fifth annual Iced-Out Christmas gift, Phan provided $ 10,000 worth of toys, gifts and groceries for needy families in Houston.

If you have a story about your love, email Jimmy at [email protected]

