Houston Astros star Jose Altuve denies claims he was wearing a buzzer in the 2019 playoff run amid a scam scandal

Houston Altros’ second baseman Jose Altuve had to set the record for what happened last year. He was recently accused on social media of wearing a buzzer under his shirt so that he could steal signs from opponents. He spoke to his agent Scott Boras and said the claim was completely wrong.

“Jose Altuve called me and said he wanted to know that he had never worn an electronic device in a major league game before,” Boras told Sports Illustrated. “He has never received any form of deduction or information about an electronic product that was on his body or in his uniform. He has never worn an electronic device.”

The reason Altuve was charged with this was because he didn’t want to take off his jersey after completing a walk-in home run in the 2019 American League Championship Series. After the game, Altuve said he didn’t want to take off his shirt because after the game he didn’t want to be without a shirt because of his wife’s preference and modesty.

“I said to him,” They defame you as a player and your MVP season, “said Boras.” You have to answer. He has already publicly mentioned his reasons for putting on his shirt and those are his reasons. “

Altuve’s allegation follows the dismissal of her manager AJ Hinch and director general Jeff Luhnow for participating in sign theft. Initially, the duo was suspended from the MLB for a year, which resulted in them being released by team owner Jim Crane.

“It is very clear to me that the culture of the baseball department, which manifests itself in the way its employees are treated, in its relationships with other clubs and in its relationships with the media and external interest groups, is very problematic,” said League Commissioner Rob Manfred wrote in a nine-page statement. “At least in my opinion, the baseball operations department’s insularity – a culture that valued and rewarded results over other considerations, along with a staff of people who were often lacking in management or control – at least partially led to the Brandon Taubman incident, the admittedly inadequate and inaccurate reaction of the club to this incident and ultimately to an environment in which the behavior described in this report could occur. “

None of the players, including Altuve, were punished by the league. However, former Astros player Carlos Beltran was named in the investigation report and fired from the New York Mets after being named manager of the team in November.

